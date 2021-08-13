Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 killed, 1 hurt as armed men posing as police open fire in Bihar’s Khagaria
india news

2 killed, 1 hurt as armed men posing as police open fire in Bihar’s Khagaria

The police have started investigating the matter and believe that a land dispute probably led to the crime. Eyewitnesses told the police that nearly a dozen armed men dressed in police uniform fired at the family members. The villagers were not able to identify the men.
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Two people were killed and another injured when armed men posing as police personnel attacked residents of a house in Sakrohar village in Bihar’s Khagaria district late on Thursday night. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Two people were killed and another injured when a group of armed men posing as police personnel attacked the residents of a house in Sakrohar village in Bihar’s Khagaria district late on Thursday night. The injured person has been admitted to a hospital in Begusarai and his condition is believed to be critical.

Additional police forces have been sent to the site of the incident. Search parties were also sent out but the criminals managed to escape. The house allegedly belonged to a man called Dasrath Singh.

Soon after the incident, police teams and administrative officials including Khagaria SP Amitesh Kumar as well as the district magistrate reached the spot. The police have started investigating the matter and believe that a land dispute probably led to the crime.

According to the locals, when the men posing as police personnel knocked on the door of the house, a few family members came out and opened the door. As soon as they opened the door, the men began firing.

“Dhananjay Singh (63) and Bijendra alias Bijay Singh (60) died on the spot, while their younger brother Pappu Singh suffered injuries last night when armed criminals dressed as police attacked Dasrath’s house,” SHO of Beldaur police station Achhe Lal Paswan said adding that eyewitnesses told him that nearly a dozen armed men dressed in police uniform fired at the family members. He also said that the villagers were not able to identify the men.

Khagaria SP Amitesh Kumar told HT that preliminary investigation suggested that the reason behind the incident was probably a land dispute between the victims and their neighbour Pampam Singh. “We are probing the incident from all angles and the exact number of people involved in the murder will become clearer after inquiry,” he said.

A case has been registered at the local police station and raids are being carried out to nab the culprits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle

75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947

Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP