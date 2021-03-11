2 killed, 4 injured in boiler blast at factory in Andhra Pradesh
Two workers were killed and four others sustained severe injuries when two boilers exploded in a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Thursday afternoon, the police said.
The incident happened at around 3 pm in Tyche Chemical Industries located in Auto Nagar area of Sarpavaram on the suburbs of Kakinada, the district headquarters.
“While two of the workers died on the spot, four others sustained burn injuries and they were immediately shifted to the hospitals. The condition of one of the injured is critical and he might lose both his eyes,” said District superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.
The deceased were identified as Kakarla Subrahmanyam (31) of Patavala village of Tallarevu block and Thotakura Venkata Ramana (37) of Gollaprolu village.
The police officer said preliminary enquiries from the factory management revealed that the accident happened as the workers were tightening the valve of the pipeline carrying nitric acid from the boilers. The pressure, he added, shot up resulting in the explosion and eruption of fire in the factory.
The explosion was so intense the roof of the first floor where the boilers were located was blown off. Around 100 workers were at work when the accident took place.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The SP, along with district collector D Muralidhara Reddy, rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations. Inspector of factories Suresh and district medical and health officer Gowrishwar also went to the accident spot and helped the police in shifting the injured to the hospital.
State minister for agriculture K Kanna Babu, who represents Kakinada (rural) constituency, also reached the place and held discussions with the factory management and the workers.
Kanna Babu said an enquiry will be ordered.
