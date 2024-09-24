2 Kuki groups call for shutdown on Sept 28, rebut ‘900 militants’ intel

IMPHAL: Several Kuki groups in Manipur have called for a shutdown in areas dominated by tribals after the government cited an intelligence report to claim that 900 Kuki militants have infiltrated into the state from Myanmar to carry out attacks on the Meitei community on September 28. CRPF personnel deployed at Gamgiphai, the interstate check post border after the recent violence in different areas, in Kangpokpi/Imphal West. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

Two Kuki apex bodies have imposed a total shutdown in all Kuki-inhabited regions and issued a public rejoinder to the intelligence report, also cited by the state security advisor Kuldiep Singh, insisting that the claim was unfounded.

The two statements on Tuesday were issued by Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex Kuki body, and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), another Kuki organization. Both are based in Manipur’s Churachandpur.

KIM said the information from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) regarding the alleged infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar and a coordinated attack against Meitei villages on September 28 was unfounded.

The Kuki body alleged that the statement was completely baseless and was allegedly fabricated by the Manipur government to justify a planned attack against the Kuki-Zo people.

It asked all Kukis to remain at home and refrain from traveling or working on September 27 and 28. It added that a total shutdown will be enforced on September 28 in all Kuki-Zo inhabited regions, monitored by Kuki Inpi and the KSO in their respective areas.

It also expressed apprehension that the coordinated attacks may be launched on September 28 targeting Kuki areas and asked all Kuki-Zo village volunteers to reinforce their positions in the ‘buffer zones.’

In a separate statement, the ITLF asked all Kuki-Zos not to travel outside their areas on September 26-29 and announced the closure of borders. It added that all schools, institutions, and offices should remain closed on September 27-29, and medical teams and ambulances should be on standby during that period.

The ITLF also urged all district security personnel, including state and central forces, to remain extremely vigilant to thwart any outside attacks.