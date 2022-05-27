2 LeT terrorists behind artiste’s killing trapped in encounter: Police

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a TV artist in Budgam district, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Awantipora, police said on Wednesday.

“Both killers (LeT #terrorists) of late Amreen Bhat, an artist, trapped in #Awantipora #encounter. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists outside her house in Budgam’s Hashroo village on Wednesday. Her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the incident.