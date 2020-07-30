e-paper
Home / India News / 2 minor sisters gang-raped by 8, including 3 minors, in Chhattisgarh

2 minor sisters gang-raped by 8, including 3 minors, in Chhattisgarh

Superintendent of Police (SP), Balodabazar, Indira Kalyan Elesela told HT that five accused were arrested and three minors were detained by police on Wednesday night

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:16 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The victim also told police that two days back, a person called her and claimed that he has a video of the rape in his possession and blackmailed her. (Photo @CG_Police)
The victim also told police that two days back, a person called her and claimed that he has a video of the rape in his possession and blackmailed her. (Photo @CG_Police)
         

Two minor sisters were allegedly gang-raped by eight people, which included three minors, in Balodabazar district in Chhattisgarh two months back, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Balodabazar, Indira Kalyan Elesela told HT that five accused were arrested and three minors were detained by police on Wednesday night and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

“We have booked a total of 11 people, including eight people who raped the minors and three others,” said the SP.

“The incident took place on May 31. On Wednesday evening, one of the victims reached a wing of the Women and Child Development department and said that two months back eight people had raped her. The father of the girl was then called who repeated the same charge. The victim also told police that two days back, a person called her and claimed that he has a video of the rape in his possession and blackmailed her,” said the SP.

Subsequently, the girl understood that it was not the one time incident and now they will trouble her in future as well, said the officer.

“We found that these two girls had two friends, and the day the incident took place, the girls were out with them. On their way back, these eight accused approached them and scared away the friends. Then, they raped these two minor girls,” said the SP.

The officer said the two who went with the girls were booked for kidnapping since the girls were minor.

The police have registered a case of rape attempt against one accused for calling the girl and threatening to make the video viral.

Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
