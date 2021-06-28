2 more drones spotted over Kaluchak military station in Jammu; searches launched

A day after a drone attack on Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) technical airport in Jammu, two more drones were spotted hovering over Kaluchak military station near Purmandal in adjoining Samba district late Sunday night, said officials.

The first drone was sighted around 11.30pm and the second one, at around 2.40am. A defence official said soldiers opened fire at the two drones but could not bring them down.“Searches have been launched early this morning and we are also ascertaining whether they were being operated from a vehicle on the adjoining road,” he added.

In a statement, defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said, “On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress.”

The Kaluchak military station was attacked by three armed terrorists from Pakistan on May 14, 2002. The trio first attacked a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus on Jammu-Pathankot highway and killed seven passengers before storming the station where they killed 23 persons, including 10 children, and five army soldiers.