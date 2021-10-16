Two more Nihangs held for murder of man at farmers’ protest site at Singhu border

Haryana Police have detained two more Nihangs in connection with the killing of the Tarn Taran man at the farmers’ protest site at Delhi’s Singhu border. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, Nihangs can be seen touching the feet of the new detainees with the latter being garlanded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Nihang Baba Narain Singh – the second accused in the matter, was apprehended after he surrendered before Amritsar Rural Police at Amarkot village.

Another accused in the case, identified as Sarvajeet Singh, who was nabbed by police from Sonipat’s Kundli on Friday evening, was sent to seven-day police custody by the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased man, identified as Lakhbir Singh, 35, was found hanging on a police barricade with his left arm chopped off, on Friday morning. He was found with at least 10 wounds, with police adding that Lakhbir used to work as a labourer with no prior record of criminal antecedents or association with any political party.

Earlier, it was reported that Lakhbir’s cremation will only be attended by his family and no last rites will be performed on the occasion, according to the resolution.

Lakhbir was allegedly lynched for desecrating a Sikh holy book. The Nihangs – a Sikh order known for their blue robes and swords, were blamed for the labourer’s killing. Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the case on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A viral video on social media sites showed a man wearing the blue robe, claiming responsibility of the murder by alleging to reporters that he “punished” Lakhbir for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib – the Sikh Holy book.

(With inputs from ANI)