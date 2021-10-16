Nihang Baba Narain Singh surrenders to killing of man with severed arm at Singhu border

Nihang Baba Narain Singh on Saturday surrendered before Amritsar rural police at Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district in connection with the gruesome murder of the 35-year-old Tarn Taran man at Singhu border. The man, identified as Lakhbir Singh, was found dead with at least 10 wounds and a severed left arm early Friday morning at Singhu border near Delhi.

Residents and panchayat of Cheema village, where the deceased lived, have resolved to cremate the man in the village. However, no one except the family will attend the cremation and no last rites as per Sikh maryada will be performed, as per the resolution.

Lakhbir Singh was lynched for allegedly desecrating a Sikh holy book. His body was found tied to an overturned police barricade at the Singhu border protest site.

The incident was blamed on the Nihangs on Friday, a Sikh order identified by their blue robes and swords. The police registered an FIR in this case yesterday.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, a man wearing the blue robe, claimed that he had "punished" the victim for "desecrating" the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. His video of claiming responsibility for the killing went viral on social media platforms.

Facing flak over the brutal murder at the popular protest site, farmer leaders said that they will upgrade security by installing CCTV cameras and increasing the number of volunteers at the protest sites. However, they asserted that the incident will have no impact on the year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.