Chennai: Opposition leaders came down heavily on the DMK government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu after two political functionaries — one from BJP and another from AIADMK — were murdered in the state in last 24 hours. 2 more political workers murdered in TN

Selvakumar, a district secretary of the BJP’s unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, was attacked by some people when he was travelling to his home in M Vilankulam on his motorcycle, Dongre Praveen Umesh, superintendent of police, Sivaganga, said.

“He was not murdered because of his party, position or ideology. According to preliminary probe, the gang attacked Selvakumar in connection with a murder case from 2019. We have identified four suspects,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.

In a separate incident, an AIADMK worker, Padmanabhan, was killed in Cuddalore area. The incident took place when he was attacked by some unidentified people while heading towards Bagur village.

“Police are interrogating two suspects. The crime is believed to have been committed over an old enmity,” PK Sajith, inspector of Bahour police station told news agency ANI.

Slamming the Tamil Nadu government, state BJP chief K Annamalai asked if chief minister MK Stalin still has the moral right to hold the top post. “Anti-social elements have no fear of the government or police. The chief minister, who has the police under his control, is engaged in a political drama,” he said.

Leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami criticised the DMK government, saying that 595 murders have taken place in the state since January. “There is no security for anyone till DMK remains in power in Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of a Naam Tamizhar Katchi office bearer in Madurai on July 16 and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu unit chief K Armstrong in Chennai on July 5.