e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 more soldiers dead, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara

2 more soldiers dead, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara

With the latest casualties, five soldiers have been killed in the exchange of fire with the terrorists, who had attempted to cross over to the Indian side, in Keran sector of north Kashmir.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
The terrorists were believed to have entered the Indian territory from Shamsabari range
The terrorists were believed to have entered the Indian territory from Shamsabari range(ANI)
         

Two more soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives as the force foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district in an operation in which five terrorists were killed on Sunday.

With the latest casualties, five soldiers have been killed in the exchange of fire with the terrorists, who had attempted to cross over to the Indian side, in Keran sector of north Kashmir.

The terrorists were believed to have entered the Indian territory from Shamsabari range and were hiding in ‘Gujjar Dhok’ or temporary shelter for nomads in the Poswal area of the sector, officials said.

“In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of north Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC,” the defence spokesman had said earlier.

“Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” he had said.

Officials had said on Sunday that nine terrorists were killed by the army in 24 hours in the Kashmir Valley.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes: PM on 40 years of BJP
Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes: PM on 40 years of BJP
Over 30% of Covid-19 cases in India could have Markaz link: 10 points
Over 30% of Covid-19 cases in India could have Markaz link: 10 points
Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rise to 4,067 with 109 deaths in India
Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rise to 4,067 with 109 deaths in India
Wuhan, once epicentre of Covid-19, gets ready for life after lockdown
Wuhan, once epicentre of Covid-19, gets ready for life after lockdown
2 more soldiers dead, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara
2 more soldiers dead, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara
This Royal Enfield costs even more than three Harley Street 750 bikes
This Royal Enfield costs even more than three Harley Street 750 bikes
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news