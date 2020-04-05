1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in last 24 hrs in Kashmir: Army

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:49 IST

One soldier of the Indian Army has died and nine terrorists, including five infiltrators, have been killed in the last 24 hours in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Four terrorists were killed in Batapura of south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday and five others were eliminated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in Kupwara on Sunday, they said.

“Four terrorists who were involved in the killing of innocent civilians were eliminated at Batapura area of south Kashmir on April 4,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia, the spokesperson of the army, said.

The army said alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain killed the five terrorists in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector.

The five, believed to be part of a group of infiltrators who had recently sneaked into the Valley, were attempting to infiltrate across LoC taking advantage of the bad weather, it said.

“In this operation, one soldier has been martyred and two more are critically injured. Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” Col Kalia said.

“We are looking for other militants,” he added.