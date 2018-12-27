2 Navy personnel killed at Kochi Naval base in aircraft hangar collapse

Two Navy personnel were killed on Thursday when an aircraft hangar collapsed at the Naval base in Kochi, a defence spokesperson said. Further details are awaited, he said.

“Two Navy personnel died of casualties caused due to an aircraft hangar collapse,” the spokesperson told PTI.

A court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian Navy is in the process create a new full-time post of inspector-general (safety) that will ensure safe operations at sea reducing the risk of accidents.

