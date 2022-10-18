2 non-locals from UP killed in grenade attack in J&K's Shopian

Days after a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, two non-locals from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj were killed in a targeted grenade attack in Harmen area of the district.

“#Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In a subsequent tweet, the police stated that the terrorist who lobbed the grenade had been arrested. “Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on,” the post read.

The victims were sleeping at the time of the attack.

On October 15, a Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, died after he was shot at from a very close range near his house in Chowdari Gund in this south Kashmir district. According to locals, he was living in Shopian and had never migrated.

“Another kp non migrant killed at chowdhary gund in shopiyan. it despite our tweet on 13th October but nothing has been changed on ground zero .it also message to SH AMIT SHAH THAT EVERY THING IS 9K IN KASHMIR,” tweeted Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), an organisation representing the Pandits, on its official handle.

