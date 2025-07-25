2 off-duty Goa cops accused of groping woman security guard suspended, FIR lodged

PANAJI: Two Goa police constables have been suspended after a woman security guard at a nightclub accused them of groping her and assaulting her on Wednesday night. FILE PHOTO: Tourists relax at a cafe on Baga beach in Goa (REUTERS)

A first information report (FIR) has also been registered against the two constables, identified by the police as Omkar Jadhav and Mayur Naik, North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Gupta said.

Police said the incident took place outside Soho Pub, a popular nightclub in state capital Panaji’s heritage quarter. The constables were visiting the area while off-duty.

According to the complaint, the policemen groped her, hit her with a phone on her forehead, and used abusive language. One of them asked her to leave with him and offered to pay for her.

The two have been booked under sections 74 (sexual assault), 79 (lewd remarks), 118 (assault with use of a weapon), 352 (breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a statement, Gupta said both of them worked in branches of the North Goa SP office.

The SP said he suspended both of them as soon as he received information about the crime.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable as part of a disciplined police force. A show cause notice has been issued to a third person who accompanied the above delinquents. Strict disciplinary action will follow,” Gupta said.