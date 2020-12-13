2 Pak terrorists killed, associate arrested in J-K’s Poonch

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 19:38 IST

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed and their associate was arrested in Poshana area on Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday evening.

Inspector-General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said, “Two terrorists were killed and their associate was arrested at Chatta Pani area near Poshana in Poonch in a joint operation of the security forces”.

A senior police officer said that a group of terrorists had recently sneaked into Poonch after crossing the LoC.

“They had to go to Shopian and carry out a major terror strike amid the DDC elections but we got intelligence inputs and immediately an operation was launched to neutralize them.”

Security forces had reached the area on Friday but heavy snowfall and inclement weather hampered our operations. Finally, on Sunday, we launched the operation and after trapping them in a cordon, we eliminated two of them and arrested their associate.”

Chatta-Pani area is situated along Mughal Road, which falls under the territorial jurisdiction of Surankote police station of Poonch district.

Earlier today, Western army commander Lt Gen RP Singh reviewed security along the 198-kilometre-long Indo-Pak international border in the Jammu region.

Recently, there has been a rise in incidents of Pakistani drones entering Indian territory to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, security forces had also discovered a cross-border tunnel, which was used by four Jaish terrorists to enter Jammu before they were killed in an operation at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota.

India is observing the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament. Nineteen years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) entered the Parliament complex and opened fire. Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the incident. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.