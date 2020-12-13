e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 Pak terrorists killed, associate arrested in J-K’s Poonch

2 Pak terrorists killed, associate arrested in J-K’s Poonch

Two terrorists were killed and their associate was arrested at Chatta Pani area near Poshana in Poonch in a joint operation of the security forces.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
File photo: Security officials near Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo: Security officials near Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
         

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed and their associate was arrested in Poshana area on Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday evening.

Inspector-General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said, “Two terrorists were killed and their associate was arrested at Chatta Pani area near Poshana in Poonch in a joint operation of the security forces”.

A senior police officer said that a group of terrorists had recently sneaked into Poonch after crossing the LoC.

“They had to go to Shopian and carry out a major terror strike amid the DDC elections but we got intelligence inputs and immediately an operation was launched to neutralize them.”

Security forces had reached the area on Friday but heavy snowfall and inclement weather hampered our operations. Finally, on Sunday, we launched the operation and after trapping them in a cordon, we eliminated two of them and arrested their associate.”

Also read: Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest

Chatta-Pani area is situated along Mughal Road, which falls under the territorial jurisdiction of Surankote police station of Poonch district.

Earlier today, Western army commander Lt Gen RP Singh reviewed security along the 198-kilometre-long Indo-Pak international border in the Jammu region.

Recently, there has been a rise in incidents of Pakistani drones entering Indian territory to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, security forces had also discovered a cross-border tunnel, which was used by four Jaish terrorists to enter Jammu before they were killed in an operation at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota.

India is observing the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament. Nineteen years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) entered the Parliament complex and opened fire. Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the incident. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

tags
top news
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
Modi govt to deal sternly with ‘Tukde Tukde gang’, says union law minister
Modi govt to deal sternly with ‘Tukde Tukde gang’, says union law minister
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers who met Tomar brought by political leader: Farmers’ leader
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers who met Tomar brought by political leader: Farmers’ leader
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In