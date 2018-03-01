Pakistan says 2 soldiers killed in retaliatory fire by Indian Army in Poonch

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a retaliatory firing by India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, south of Pir Panjal range, on Wednesday, army sources said.

Confirming the casualties, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistani Army’s publicity wing, identified the slain soldiers in its website as sepoy Muneer Chohan (32) and sepoy Amir Hussain (28).

Armies of the two countries have been engaged in intermittent gun battles in the area for the past couple of days.

Army sources said Pakistan again resorted to “unprovoked firing” along the LoC on Thursday morning.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 8.45am in BG sector. Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

