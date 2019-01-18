2 suspected members of international drug cartel held with heroin worth Rs 24 crore

Two suspected members of an international drug cartel, including a Nigerian, have been arrested in Delhi with six-kg heroin worth Rs 24 crore, police said Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Pannalal alias Vinod, and Emma, a native of Nigeria, were arrested from Paschim Vihar area at around 9 pm on Thursday. Four kg of heroin was recovered from Emma, while two kg of it was recovered from Pannalal, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

During interrogation, the accused said they were members of an international narcotic cartel. Pannalal is the kingpin of the gang and he was involved in drug trafficking for the past 15 years, Yadav said.

Pannalal used to get heroin from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, and supply it to Nigerian nationals in Delhi. He was earlier arrested in 2013 and, after getting interim bail, went underground, the DCP said.

Two mobile handsets and SIM cards were also recovered from their possession, the officer added.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 19:58 IST