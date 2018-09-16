2 Tamil Nadu youths drown in Bhavani river while immersing Lord Ganesh idol
The two youths slipped and fell into the swirling waters while immersing the big Lord Ganesh idol at Kallipatty village.india Updated: Sep 16, 2018 12:41 IST
Two youths drowned while another was rescued after falling into Bhavani River while immersing a Lord Ganesh idol in the Erode district, police said Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday night when the three, part of a 20-member group from Mummurthynagar in neighbouring Tirupur, slipped and fell into the swirling waters while immersing the big idol at Kallipatty village.
A 23-year old man was rescued while the other two, aged 16 and 22, drowned, police said.
Meanwhile, as many as 108 Vinayagar idols kept in different places were taken in a procession and immersed in Cauvery River around 10 pm Saturday, police said.
First Published: Sep 16, 2018 12:41 IST