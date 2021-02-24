2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, the police and the army said.

The encounter erupted at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag after a joint operation was launched by the police and army.

The army's Chinar Corps said that the joint operation was launched early morning based on information from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"The area was cordoned and contact with the terrorists established and a firefight ensued," an army spokesman said.

"Two terrorists were eliminated," the spokesman said.

The spokesperson said that they recovered two AK rifles from the spot.

A police spokesman said that during the operation the terrorists were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which returned the fire.

"In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," the spokesman said.

In case any family claims the slain militants to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification at PCR Kashmir.

"Arms and ammunition including two AK rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter," the spokesman said.

The police also requested people cooperate with them till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials, if any.