2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag
- The police said they were ascertaining the identities and affiliation of the two terrorists.
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, the police and the army said.
The encounter erupted at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag after a joint operation was launched by the police and army.
The army's Chinar Corps said that the joint operation was launched early morning based on information from the Jammu and Kashmir police.
"The area was cordoned and contact with the terrorists established and a firefight ensued," an army spokesman said.
"Two terrorists were eliminated," the spokesman said.
The spokesperson said that they recovered two AK rifles from the spot.
A police spokesman said that during the operation the terrorists were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which returned the fire.
"In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," the spokesman said.
In case any family claims the slain militants to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification at PCR Kashmir.
"Arms and ammunition including two AK rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter," the spokesman said.
The police also requested people cooperate with them till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials, if any.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag
- The police said they were ascertaining the identities and affiliation of the two terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lives lost to wildlife-human conflict inadequately compensated in India: Study
- The research says the average compensation paid for human death in the country is ₹1,91,437, and the average compensation paid for injury is ₹6,185.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies fare hike and all latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India rejects Pakistan's criticism of human rights situation in Kashmir at UNHRC
- India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail
- Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation
- Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyberabad cops bust racket in Telangana after fraudulent issue of 72 passports
- Cyberabad police have arrested eight people in the passport scam, including two policemen who were responsible for verifying applications.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment during CM’s trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit
- The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane
- The disengagement will be phased, coordinated and verified at all friction points. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso involved pulling back troops deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline and withdrawing soldiers holding positions on the Kailash range on the south bank.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message
- The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha releases 'operational strategy' for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination
- This announcement comes as the Centre is all set to start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox