IND USA
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir' Anantnag
Army troopers near the encounter site in Shalgul forests in Anantnag district on Wednesday.(ANI)
india news

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag

  • The police said they were ascertaining the identities and affiliation of the two terrorists.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:17 PM IST

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, the police and the army said.

The encounter erupted at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag after a joint operation was launched by the police and army.

The army's Chinar Corps said that the joint operation was launched early morning based on information from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"The area was cordoned and contact with the terrorists established and a firefight ensued," an army spokesman said.

"Two terrorists were eliminated," the spokesman said.

The spokesperson said that they recovered two AK rifles from the spot.

A police spokesman said that during the operation the terrorists were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which returned the fire.

"In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," the spokesman said.

In case any family claims the slain militants to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification at PCR Kashmir.

"Arms and ammunition including two AK rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter," the spokesman said.

The police also requested people cooperate with them till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials, if any.

According to the wildlife conservationist, the dominance of the costs of human casualties rationalises the innate fear and respect towards large species like elephants displayed by those living with wildlife in India(Representative Image/HT File Photo)
According to the wildlife conservationist, the dominance of the costs of human casualties rationalises the innate fear and respect towards large species like elephants displayed by those living with wildlife in India(Representative Image/HT File Photo)
india news

Lives lost to wildlife-human conflict inadequately compensated in India: Study

Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • The research says the average compensation paid for human death in the country is 1,91,437, and the average compensation paid for injury is 6,185.
Commuters at Kurla railway station after Central Railways resumed local train service for essential staff. (HT file)
Commuters at Kurla railway station after Central Railways resumed local train service for essential staff. (HT file)
india news

News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies fare hike and all latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Indian response called on the UN Human Rights Council to call on Pakistan to take “credible and irreversible steps” to end state-sponsored terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation)
The Indian response called on the UN Human Rights Council to call on Pakistan to take “credible and irreversible steps” to end state-sponsored terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation)
india news

India rejects Pakistan's criticism of human rights situation in Kashmir at UNHRC

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN.
Pradeep Panigrahy (in pink shirt) was arrested in December for his alleged involvement in a job scam.(HT PHOTO)
Pradeep Panigrahy (in pink shirt) was arrested in December for his alleged involvement in a job scam.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
Wheat production is estimated to rise to a record 109.24 MT in 2020-21 from 107.86 MT in the previous year, while output of coarse cereals is likely to increase to 49.36 MT from 47.75 MT.(HT file photo)
Wheat production is estimated to rise to a record 109.24 MT in 2020-21 from 107.86 MT in the previous year, while output of coarse cereals is likely to increase to 49.36 MT from 47.75 MT.(HT file photo)
india news

India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:29 PM IST
In the 2019-20 crop year, the country's foograin output (comprising wheat, rice, pulses and coarse cereals) stood at a record 297.5 million tonnes (MT).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi said in the seminar that most public sector enterprises incur losses and that burdens the economy (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi said in the seminar that most public sector enterprises incur losses and that burdens the economy (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
Indian passport and authentic indian tricolour flag made up of khadi or pure cotton material - Stock image(HT Archive)
Indian passport and authentic indian tricolour flag made up of khadi or pure cotton material - Stock image(HT Archive)
india news

Cyberabad cops bust racket in Telangana after fraudulent issue of 72 passports

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:18 PM IST
  • Cyberabad police have arrested eight people in the passport scam, including two policemen who were responsible for verifying applications.
DMK will never allow this disgraceful situation created by the chief minister for women working in the Tamil Nadu police, said DMK's MK Stalin.
DMK will never allow this disgraceful situation created by the chief minister for women working in the Tamil Nadu police, said DMK's MK Stalin.
india news

Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment during CM’s trip

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The IPS officer accused of sexual harassment has been placed under 'compulsory wait' and a committee constituted to inquire into allegations levelled by the woman IPS officer.
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Ravi was arrested on the charges of sedition for allegedly sharing a 'toolkit' - a Google document - in favour of the ongoing farmers' protest.
Indian Railways.(PTI file)
Indian Railways.(PTI file)
india news

Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The railways said that they aim to constantly increase the number of passenger trains in a phased manner. Regular trains had been stopped on March 22 last year after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Women police commandos demonstrating their skills at their launch on Wednesday in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
Women police commandos demonstrating their skills at their launch on Wednesday in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s comments came four days after Indian and Chinese generals held talks in eastern Ladakh and agreed to resolve outstanding issues at friction points on the LAC. (ANI PHOTO).
General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s comments came four days after Indian and Chinese generals held talks in eastern Ladakh and agreed to resolve outstanding issues at friction points on the LAC. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • The disengagement will be phased, coordinated and verified at all friction points. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso involved pulling back troops deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline and withdrawing soldiers holding positions on the Kailash range on the south bank.
Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi holds a ‘gamosa’ with anti-CAA messages at a recent event.(HT PHOTO)
Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi holds a ‘gamosa’ with anti-CAA messages at a recent event.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
Alternate vaccinators and verifiers will be identified and trained for conducting the inoculation drive.(PTI Photo)
Alternate vaccinators and verifiers will be identified and trained for conducting the inoculation drive.(PTI Photo)
india news

Odisha releases 'operational strategy' for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • This announcement comes as the Centre is all set to start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1.
