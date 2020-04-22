e-paper
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Security forces had launched a joint operation in Malhura Zanpora village late on Tuesday after they received information about the presence of the terrorists in the area.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 06:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Police said the operation is underway and two more terrorists are trapped.
Police said the operation is underway and two more terrorists are trapped.(ANI File Photo)
         

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing gunbattle in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the operation is underway and two more terrorists are trapped.

Six terrorists have been killed in separate encounters in south Kashmir in the last one month.

