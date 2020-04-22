2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 06:57 IST

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing gunbattle in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

Security forces had launched a joint operation in Malhura Zanpora village late on Tuesday after they received information about the presence of the terrorists in the area.

Police said the operation is underway and two more terrorists are trapped.

Six terrorists have been killed in separate encounters in south Kashmir in the last one month.