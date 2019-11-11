e-paper
2 tribal kids in Madhya Pradesh die after toilet wall collapses

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:36 IST
Ranjeet Gupta
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Shivpuri
Two children died after a wall of a toilet allegedly construed with poor quality material collapsed on them in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two children died after a wall of a toilet allegedly construed with poor quality material collapsed on them in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Monday evening, said police.

Raja, 7, and Prince, 6, belonged to two tribal families of Rathkheda village, 312km north of state capital Bhopal, in Pohari tehsil of the district

“After the incident, they were rushed to the Shivpuri district hospital where doctor declared them brought dead,” said DBS Tomar, Pohari police station in charge.

After the death of the children, Pohari Janpad chief executive officer (CEO) Arvind Sharma ordered an inquiry into the quality of the material used to build the toilet constructed under the Swacch Bharat Mission.

Raja’s father Ghanshyam said the toilet was constructed a few years ago by the local panchayat in the locality.

“The wall of toilet collapsed as poor building materials were used in the construction. We raised the issue many a time that the toilet needed to be reconstructed as it was in a dilapidated condition,” Ghanshyam said.

“It’s corruption which claimed the life of sons of Adivasi basti,” he said.

Shivpuri’s superintendent of police, Rajesh Chandel, said the matter is being investigated.

“A case would be registered only after completion of the preliminary investigation,” Chandel added.

In September, two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by two brothers after they were found defecating in the open in Shivpuri district. The accused were later arrested and sent to jail.

