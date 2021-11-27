2 Warkaris killed, 24 injured in Pune after hit by mini-truck

Two devotees of lord Vitthal, also known as Warkaris, were killed and 24 others sustained injuries when a mini truck rammed into a tractor, crushing several devotees who were walking alongside the tractor at Kanhe village near Kamshet in Maharashtra’s Pune district, early on Saturday, police said.

“Two people have died and 24 are injured in the accident. Two deceased are women and the entire group was walking from Khalapur towards Alandi,” said Vilas Bhosale, police inspector of Vadgaon Maval police station.

The deceased were identified as Savita Valku Yeram (58), a resident of Umbre village in Khalapur and Jayashree Atmaram Pawar (58 ), a resident of Bhutivali in Karjat, both situated in Raigad district, according to the police. The injured have been rushed to multiple private and government hospitals in the surrounding areas.

The incident happened around 6 am in Maval tehsil as the pilgrims were on their way to Alandi, a temple town located approximately 40 kms from Pune city, when the mini pick up truck rammed into the tractor carrying belongings of the Warkaris who were on walking along.

Also Read: 3 held, 2 minors detained for petrol bomb attack in Pimple Saudagar

According to Bhosale, Warkaris were coming on foot from Raigad district. “When they reached Sate Phata on old Mumbai-Pune highway, a mini-truck hit them, injuring 15 people,” he said.

The police have detained the driver of the vehicle and started a probe, Bhosale added. Warkaris take annual ‘wari’ (pilgrimage) to Pandharpur town in Solapur district in the state, famous for its Lord Vitthal temple. The annual pilgrimage, which generally begins in June, culminates on the day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which usually falls in the month of July