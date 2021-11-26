Home / Cities / Pune News / 3 held, 2 minors detained for petrol bomb attack in Pimple Saudagar
pune news

3 held, 2 minors detained for petrol bomb attack in Pimple Saudagar

The motorcycle-borne accused had thrown rags and bottles filled with kerosene at the office in Pimple Saudagar. Nobody was injured in the incident
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons and detained two juveniles in connection with ‘petrol bombs’ thrown at the office of Shankar Jagtap, brother of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons and detained two juveniles in connection with ‘petrol bombs’ thrown at the office of Shankar Jagtap, brother of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons and detained two juveniles in connection with ‘petrol bombs’ thrown at the office of Shankar Jagtap, brother of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, on Thursday.

The motorcycle-borne accused had thrown rags and bottles filled with kerosene at the office in Pimple Saudagar. Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to inspector Sunil Tambe, incharge of Sangvi police station, all the accused are aged between 17 to 23 years.

The accused have been remanded to police custody till November 30.

The arrested, identified as Pradyumna Bhosle (23), Vikram Jawalkar (20) and Tanmay Madne (19), and have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 308 ( attempt to commit culpable homicide) , and other sections of the IPC and Explosives Act.

According to investigators, Bhosale was angry after Jagtap refused to participate in his birthday celebrations. Jagtap had ignored him at the time and hence, Bhosale along with two others planned to attack the office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out