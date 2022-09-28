2 women held for vandalising Durga idol in Hyd: Police

Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested two women who allegedly vandalised an idol of Goddess Durga at a pandal at Khairtabad.

Deputy commissioner of police (central zone) C Rajesh Chandra told reporters that the Saifabad police received a call from some people that two burqa-clad on Tuesday women barged into a pandal at Khairatabad, where Navaratri festivities were going and tried to vandalize the idol.

“They allegedly damaged a part of the idol of the goddess. When a local youth tried to stop them, one of the women tried to attack him with a spanner. The locals, however, caught both of them and informed police, who took them into custody,” Chandra said.

During the questioning, they were behaving strangely and giving weird answers. “They appeared to be mentally unstable. We have sent them for medical examination,” he said.

Inquiries revealed that the two women from Chintalbasti area were creating nuisance in the area and neighbours were also regularly complaining about their odd behaviour. “Their brother, who works in a corporate company, is staying away from the family. He, too, confirmed that his sisters were mentally disturbed,” he said.

The Saifabad police booked a case against the two women under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 295 (defiling places of worship), 295 A (deliberate act intended to insult a religion), 504 (intentional move to disturb peace) and 451 r/w 34 (trespassing into a place of worship).

The police are also investigating whether they had done similar acts in the past. “We shall take appropriate action after completing the medical examination and producing them before the court,” the DCP said.

