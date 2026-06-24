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2 workers killed in AP plastic unit blaze

Two workers died and two were injured in a fire at a plastic pyrolysis oil unit in Andhra Pradesh. The incident was triggered by an explosion.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Two workers were charred to death and two others sustained serious injuries on Tuesady when a major fire broke out at a plastic pyrolysis oil manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city, the police said.

2 workers killed in AP plastic unit blaze

The deceased were identified as Venkatesh (24) and Trinadh (27), both residents of Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district.

Parawada inspector of police Lenka Bhaskar Rao told reporters that according preliminary investigation, fire erupted at Dakshin Energy, a company engaged in manufacturing plastic pyrolysis oil and carbon black, in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada, after a storage tank reportedly exploded during the process of recycling plastic waste into oil.

“The explosion triggered a massive blaze that spread rapidly through the facility, fuelled by large quantities of plastic material stored on the premises. Several workers managed to escape, but some were trapped inside as flames engulfed parts of the plant,” he said.

Two workers were charred to death in the incident, while two others suffered serious injuries.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over the loss of lives and sought details of the incident from Anakapalli district collector Vijay Krishnan.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the situation by speaking with Anakapalli superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha. She directed officials to expedite rescue and relief measures, ensure quality medical care for the injured, and provide support to the affected families.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

visakhapatnam fire
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