2-year-old girl run over by speeding car in Gurugram as her mother watches in horror

A two-year-old girl was run over by a speeding car when she was playing with her elder sister outside her Sector 6 home in Gurugram on Monday night, police said.

The girl’s father, Virendra Tiwari, said his wife immediately picked her up, but she was unresponsive and died soon.

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Police said the toddler, Adrija, was rushed to a private hospital in Palam Vihar by her family but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the horrific accident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

The CCTV footage showed Adrija and her sister, Dhvija, playing outside her house at 9pm while her mother stood a few steps away, talking to someone.

As the children played, a car approached the corner house at 9:02pm and made a sharp right turn, running over the toddler while her elder sister managed to move away.

Also read: 5-year-old girl dies after falling from auto, run over by truck in Gurugram

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{{^usCountry}} The girl’s father, Virendra Tiwari, said his wife immediately picked her up, but she was unresponsive and died soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl’s father, Virendra Tiwari, said his wife immediately picked her up, but she was unresponsive and died soon. {{/usCountry}}

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“The car driver also came out to help. He is a resident of the same locality,” said Tiwari, an engineer with a US-headquartered travel technology firm.

The father said the driver had crossed the place a few minutes earlier and should have been careful.

“He had crossed the spot just five minutes back when my wife managed to pull away both daughters. He knew there were children at the turning, but even then he was speeding when he crossed the spot for the second time,” he said.

Also read: Two NDMC workers killed after speeding Thar hits motorcycle in Delhi Cantonment

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Tiwari said he immediately alerted the police control room.

“However, the police personnel (who came) were trying to convince us that it was unintentional,” he said.

Police said the family was from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Gurugram for several years.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a first information report was registered against the car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-5 police station on Tuesday.

“The suspect driving the car was arrested. He is 30 years old and works in a private firm. The vehicle involved in the accident was also seized," he said.

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Turan said the man told the police that he did not spot the children on the road because it was dark, leading to the accident.

"Further investigation was on in the case," he added.