Two NDMC workers killed after speeding Thar hits motorcycle in Delhi Cantonment
A 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday
A 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. The driver of the SUV has been arrested.
Police identified the victims as Manju Devi, 50, and Sukhbir Singh, 45, residents of Dwarka, who were returning home from their office on Lodhi Road.
Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said that around 5pm on Wednesday, a police personnel from the Delhi Cantonment police station noticed an accident near the IOC traffic signal and immediately informed the station.
“On reaching the spot, a team found that a motorcycle carrying two people had met with an accident. We later learnt that they had been hit from behind by a Mahindra Thar SUV,” the DCP said.
Both injured persons were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.
“During a preliminary inquiry, we found that the motorcycle had slipped on the road and the Thar, which was coming at high speed from behind, ran them over,” the officer said.
Locals caught the accused driver and handed him over to the police. He was identified as Bhupendra Singh, 26, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. He was subsequently arrested, police said. Singh owns a milk booth in Rohini, they added.
“During the probe, it was revealed that the deceased were returning from work and were headed towards their residence in Sector 1, Dwarka,” the officer said.
Police said a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station.
A police officer aware of the investigation said Sukhbir was unmarried, while Manju was separated from her husband. The two lived together. “Manju’s three children live with her husband in Narela,” the officer said.
Sukhbir’s brother Chote Lal, 42, said he received a call around 5.30pm informing him about his brother’s accident.
“The call was from his office. I called the police station and asked for details. They asked me to come to the police station. There, they told me what had happened,” he said. “We demand the strictest punishment for the errant driver who did this.”
Manju’s son Rohit said, “My mother was very hardworking. This should not have happened to her. The man should stay in jail and not come out.”
Police said the SUV was seized and the postmortem examination of the victims were conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Their bodies were subsequently handed over to their families.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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