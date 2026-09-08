A five-year-old girl died after falling from an auto rickshaw and being run over by a truck near Rajesh Pilot Chowk on Golf Course Extension Road on Sunday, police said on Monday. 5-year-old girl dies after falling from auto, run over by truck in Gurugram

The victim, Priyal, a resident of Delhi’s Bijwasan, was travelling with her mother, Ragini Devi, in an auto rickshaw towards Sector 65 from Sector 56 when the incident took place at around 4.20pm, police said.

A senior police officer said the auto rickshaw was overloaded and Ragini Devi was holding Priyal. “Due to a jerk clubbed with sudden movement inside the vehicle, Ragini lost her grip, and her daughter slipped out of the moving vehicle and fell on the road,” he said.

A speeding truck following the auto then ran over the girl, killing her instantly. “The truck initially slowed down after the accident. However, as soon as the driver realised that the girl was dead, he sped away from the spot,” the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said an FIR was registered on Ragini Devi’s complaint against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-65 police station on Sunday.

“The minor’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Monday. CCTV cameras footage was being scanned to zero-in to trace the truck and arrest its driver,” he said.

In another accident, Yogender Bahadur Singh, 54, died after being hit by a speeding pick-up in Sector 62 at 9am on Sunday. Singh, hailing from Varanasi, was a security guard deployed at a construction site in Sector 62. Police said the truck sped away, but locals clicked its picture, helping police trace it and arrest the driver.