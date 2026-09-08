5-year-old girl dies after falling from auto, run over by truck in Gurugram
Priyal was travelling with her mother when she slipped from the moving auto near Rajesh Pilot Chowk. Police are scanning CCTV to trace the truck.
A five-year-old girl died after falling from an auto rickshaw and being run over by a truck near Rajesh Pilot Chowk on Golf Course Extension Road on Sunday, police said on Monday.
The victim, Priyal, a resident of Delhi’s Bijwasan, was travelling with her mother, Ragini Devi, in an auto rickshaw towards Sector 65 from Sector 56 when the incident took place at around 4.20pm, police said.
A senior police officer said the auto rickshaw was overloaded and Ragini Devi was holding Priyal. “Due to a jerk clubbed with sudden movement inside the vehicle, Ragini lost her grip, and her daughter slipped out of the moving vehicle and fell on the road,” he said.
A speeding truck following the auto then ran over the girl, killing her instantly. “The truck initially slowed down after the accident. However, as soon as the driver realised that the girl was dead, he sped away from the spot,” the officer said.
Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said an FIR was registered on Ragini Devi’s complaint against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-65 police station on Sunday.
“The minor’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Monday. CCTV cameras footage was being scanned to zero-in to trace the truck and arrest its driver,” he said.
In another accident, Yogender Bahadur Singh, 54, died after being hit by a speeding pick-up in Sector 62 at 9am on Sunday. Singh, hailing from Varanasi, was a security guard deployed at a construction site in Sector 62. Police said the truck sped away, but locals clicked its picture, helping police trace it and arrest the driver.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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