Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 20 arrested in cruise rave party case. What does this mean for Aryan Khan?
india news

20 arrested in cruise rave party case. What does this mean for Aryan Khan?

Shivraj Ramdas Harijan, who was arrested by the NCB, has been sent to NCB custody on Sunday. The agency said he is Arbaaz Merchant's supplier and part of the charas supply chain.
Aryan Khan's lawyer has filed a fresh bail application in a Sessions court which is likely to be heard next week. 
Published on Oct 10, 2021 09:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after it raided a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise. In the last seven days, the number of arrested has gone up to 20 with the agency arresting a Nigerian national on Sunday. This is the second foreign national arrested in connection with the case.

Here is how the arrests are connected to Aryan Khan

> Shivraj Ramdas Harijan, who was arrested by the NCB, has been sent to NCB custody on Sunday. The agency claimed to have recovered 62 gram of charas. The agency said he is Arbaaz Merchant's supplier and part of the charas supply chain.

> The NCB has already arrested Achit Kumar who was named by both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.

> The agency said it is making effort to explore the foreign linkages in the case on the basis of interrogation of all accused persons.

No drugs found on Aryan Khan; what are the accusations against him?

> Sameer Wankhede earlier said that the agency has a strong case and they will make an attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion.

RELATED STORIES

> Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri has been questioned by the NCB. Shah Rukh Khan's driver has also been interrogated by the agency for hours. Reports said that NCB found that Shah Rukh Khan's driver Rajesh Mishra is not involved in arranging drugs for Aryan Khan.

The NCB has so far opposed Aryan Khan's bail saying that the agency is probing into the case and as Aryan Khan is an influential person, he might tamper with the evidence. At present, Aryan is in judicial custody and his lawyer Satish Maneshinde has approached a Sessions court for his bail plea which the agency will oppose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan ncb bollywood drugs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Kerala snake bite murder case, verdict to be delivered on Monday

New travel rules in UK from October 11. What changes for Indians?

NIA raids on TRF in Jammu and Kashmir amid spate of civilian killings

Nearly 500 detained over civilian killings in Kashmir
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP