20 killed, 11 injured in Andhra Pradesh firecracker manufacturing unit explosion

At least 20 people were killed and 11 others injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the scene. (X)

Rescue operations were hampered as the factory is situated amid agricultural fields, with no proper access road for fire engines or ambulances. Waterlogged and muddy paddy fields prevented vehicles from reaching the site quickly, resulting in prolonged explosions. The injured victims, many with severe burn injuries, were shifted to hospitals with difficulty.

Eight critically injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said that most of the dead are believed to be women. Several bodies were charred beyond recognition. Dismembered body parts were found scattered across the site. Preliminary findings indicated that six sheds were erected in the fields for fireworks manufacturing. One Adapa Nani reportedly operated the unit.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who rushed to the scene, said nine of the injured were battling for their lives in the Kakinada government hospital in a critical condition. “Two injured persons are reported to be out of danger,” he said.

He said 12 of the victims belonged to the Scheduled Castes community and nine were women. “They had gone for daily wage work to earn their livelihood. This tragedy has devastated their families,” he said.

Naidu announced ₹20 lakh compensation each for the families of those killed, free residential school education for their children, houses for the affected families, and full cost of treatment of those injured. “We cannot bring back the deceased, but we will stand by their families in every possible way.”

Naidu, who met the families of the victims at the hospital, said the government was treating the incident with utmost seriousness. He announced the suspension of the revenue divisional officer, deputy police superintendent, district labour, and the fire officer.

Naidu said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to fix responsibility, and action would be taken against those found guilty. “Some individuals have developed a reckless attitude and are playing with people’s lives. We will not only arrest them but also prosecute them. Their properties will be seized and handed over to the victims’ families. No one will be allowed to act at will.”

Naidu said permissions had been obtained to run the firecracker unit, but adequate safety precautions were not followed. “Mandatory safety measures for handling explosive materials were ignored,” he said.

Naidu announced that the government will collect details of all firecracker manufacturing units and review existing procedures. “Current protocols are insufficient. We will install CCTV cameras across such areas and link them to control rooms.” He said that permissions for firecracker units would be made more stringent to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident, terming the loss of lives as deeply distressing. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Modi announced ₹2 lakh each to the families of those killed and ₹50,000 to those injured.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who rushed to the scene to oversee rescue operations, said around 35 people were at the Surya Sri Fire Works factory, mixing explosive materials to make firecrackers, when the explosion ripped through the facility.

Preliminary police investigation showed that a spark ignited in one of the chemical drums storing the explosive material used in the making of firecrackers led to the blast. A fire soon engulfed the premises within minutes. Thick plumes of smoke blanketed the surrounding area, spreading across at least five nearby villages and causing widespread panic.

By the time locals rushed to the site, several workers trapped inside had already died. Eyewitnesses described a grim scene, with body parts scattered across the site and some victims burnt beyond recognition.

“At least 21 lost their lives on the spot, while 13 sustained severe injuries. Nine of the injured are in critical condition,” said district police superintendent G Bindu Madhav, who rushed to the scene.

Revenue divisional officer Mallibabu said the factory’s licence was valid until March 31. “Following the explosion, the owner has reportedly gone absconding.”

Residents alleged that the tragedy may have been triggered due to manufacturing beyond the permitted limits, though officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion. “A detailed investigation is expected to follow once the fire is fully brought under control,” an official said.