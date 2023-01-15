Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
20 trains, 6 flights delayed due to low visibility amid dense fog. List

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 10:23 AM IST

IMD predicts cold wave conditions over northwest India till January 18 with dense fog covering parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Trains delayed due to heavy dense fog at New Delhi Railway station in New Delhi on Sunday.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Several north Indian states continue to reel under the impact of cold waves and dense fog in line with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) orange alert notification. The cold wave is likely to continue till January 18 with dense fog covering parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till Monday, disrupting flight and railway services due to low visibility.

According to Northern Railway, around 20 trains are running late today by nearly two hours including Mahabodhi Express, Farakka Express, Amrapali Express among others.

Here is the list of trains running late due to fog:

Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone SpecialPuri-New Delhi Purushottam Express
Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi ExpressMalda Town-Delhi Farakka Express
Barauni-New Delhi Clone SpecialBanaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express
Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani ExpressSai Nagar Shirdi Terminus-Kalka Superfast Express
Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra MailKatihar-Amritsar Express
Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana ExpressVisakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express
Ayodhya Cantt-New Delhi ExpressRajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express
Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Sadbhavana ExpressJabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express
Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark KrantiMGR Chennai-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express
MGR Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu ExpressHyderabad Deccan Namoally-New Delhi Telangana Express

Similarly, departure of around six flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has been delayed due to fog. Flights towards Riyadh, Shimla, Kullu, Varanasi, Dharamshala, Srinagar and Dehradun have been delayed.

On Saturday, IMD predicted that a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions will be seen over northwest India from January 15 to 18.

“Dense to very dense fog very likely in isolated/some parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Bihar during next 5 days; Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during next 4 days and Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2 days,” IMD said in a notice.

