20 trains, 6 flights delayed due to low visibility amid dense fog. List

Several north Indian states continue to reel under the impact of cold waves and dense fog in line with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) orange alert notification. The cold wave is likely to continue till January 18 with dense fog covering parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till Monday, disrupting flight and railway services due to low visibility.

According to Northern Railway, around 20 trains are running late today by nearly two hours including Mahabodhi Express, Farakka Express, Amrapali Express among others.

Here is the list of trains running late due to fog:

Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express Malda Town-Delhi Farakka Express Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Sai Nagar Shirdi Terminus-Kalka Superfast Express Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail Katihar-Amritsar Express Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express Ayodhya Cantt-New Delhi Express Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Sadbhavana Express Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti MGR Chennai-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express MGR Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express Hyderabad Deccan Namoally-New Delhi Telangana Express

Similarly, departure of around six flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has been delayed due to fog. Flights towards Riyadh, Shimla, Kullu, Varanasi, Dharamshala, Srinagar and Dehradun have been delayed.

On Saturday, IMD predicted that a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions will be seen over northwest India from January 15 to 18.

“Dense to very dense fog very likely in isolated/some parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Bihar during next 5 days; Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during next 4 days and Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2 days,” IMD said in a notice.

