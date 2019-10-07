‘200-300 militants presently active in Jammu and Kashmir’: DGP Dilbagh Singh

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:42 IST

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that 200-300 militants are presently active in the region.

“There are 200-300 terrorists presently active, but the number keeps fluctuating,” said Singh when asked about the number of militants active in the region during a press conference.

Singh said that “many ceasefire violations are taking place in Uri, Rajouri, Poonch and several other areas of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“During ceasefire violations, Pakistan attempts to push in greater number of infiltrators. Our anti-infiltration grid on the border areas are very strong, which have foiled many of such attempts,” said he.

Talking about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said: “It is very peaceful in Jammu, Leh, and Kargil. It has got a lot better in Kashmir.”

“Today morning, there was a lot of traffic on the roads. Markets are open. Businesses are operational. The situation will be better in coming days,” he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 05:42 IST