2010 palm chopping case: First accused arrested by NIA in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the first accused in Professor TJ Joseph’s hand chopping case which took place in 2010, the agency said in its statement released on Tuesday night. The accused is likely to be produced in a Kochi court on Wednesday. (Representative file image)

Professor Joseph’s palm was chopped off on July 4, 2010 by Popular Front of India (PFI) members over blasphemy accusations in Kerala.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Sawad, the first accused in the case who has been on the run for 13 years, was arrested from Kannur late Tuesday night. He is in the custody of the NIA Kochi unit,” an NIA official said.

Also Read: Three get life term in Kerala professor’s palm chopping case

The accused is likely to be produced in a Kochi court on Wednesday.

Savad has been on the run for the past 13 years.

Local police, crime branch and the NIA have been on the lookout for Sawad, who has been on the run for 13 years following the incident when Prof Joseph’s hand was chopped off using machetes while he was returning home from church with his family members.

He was attacked for allegedly using the name of the Prophet in a blasphemous manner in an internal exam question paper. The professor was later suspended from the college.

According to the probe, it was Sawad who physically attacked the professor and sliced his hand after which, he was reported to have fled to Bengaluru and from there to different parts of India and the Middle East.

In July last year, an NIA court in Kochi awarded life imprisonment to three of the six convicts in a second phase trial of the case.

The life sentences were awarded to second accused Sajil (36), third accused MK Nasar (48) and fifth accused Najeeb (42) under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and The Explosives Act for possessing weapons, conspiracy, damaging vehicle and indulging in terrorist activities, among others.

The remaining accused MK Naushad (48), PP Moideenkunju (60) and PM Ayub (48) were sentenced to three years for on charges of harbouring offender, criminal conspiracy and omitting information about the offence.

In the first phase, 13 out of 31 persons were convicted, out of which 10 got eight-year prison terms while three got two-year rigorous imprisonment.