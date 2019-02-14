2012 Delhi gangrape: Victim’s kin move court for speedy hanging of convicts

The parents of the physiotherapy student, who was raped and murdered in December 2012 in New Delhi, have approached the Patiala House Court to expedite the procedure to hang all the four death row convicts in the case, news agency ANI reported on Thursday,

The agency said the hearing in the plea will be held on March 2.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was raped on the night of December 16, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six men and brutally assaulted before being thrown out on the road along with her male friend. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in jail and another, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder. He was given the maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment at a reform facility.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking a direction to immediately execute the four death row convicts in the December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder case.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:24 IST