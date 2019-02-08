2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: All 7 convicts handed life imprisonment

A local court in Muzaffarnagar on Friday awarded life imprisonment to all the seven convicts for killing two men in Kawal village of the district in August 2013, an incident believed to have triggered the riots the Uttar Pradesh district in September that year, news agency ANI reported.

Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkaan, Nadeem, Jahangir, Afzal and Iqbal were on Wednesday convicted of the murders of cousins Sachin and Gaurav in Jansath area of Kawal village on August 27, 2013.

Sachin and Gaurav, residents of Malikpura village, were beaten to death by a mob with sticks, bricks and iron rods following a dispute after their bicycle reportedly collided with the motorcycle of a local man. Another man, Shahanawaz, also died in the clash.

The Muzaffarnagar riots left more than 60 people dead and displaced about 50,000.

Also read | 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots accused found hanging, family alleges murder

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 16:57 IST