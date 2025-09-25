Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
2020 riots: Delhi HC denies bail to Tahir Hussain in IB staffer murder case

PTI |
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 03:04 pm IST

New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to former A councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 riots.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while pronouncing the order, said "the application is dismissed".

The police had opposed Hussain's plea calling it a shocking case involving the brutal murder of a young intelligence officer.

The evidence, it said, showed how Sharma while attempting to pacify the accused and urging them not to take the law into their own hands, was caught, dragged and stabbed 51 times with a sharp weapon before his body was dumped into an adjoining drain.

Hussain's counsel submitted that he had completed over five years in custody and in spite of the trial court's "best efforts" to expedite the trial, its conclusion might take time.

The trial court denied him bail on March 12.

According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur police station officials that his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau, was missing since February 25, 2020.

He later learnt from some locals that a person's body was dumped in the Khajuri Khas nala from the masjid of Chand Bagh pulia after being murdered.

The prosecution alleged that Sharma's body was recovered from Khajuri Khas nala and there were 51 injuries on his body.

Hussain is one of the accused in the case.

Four other accused were also stated to be the part of the violent mob which was involved in the acts of rioting and arson, which killed Sharma.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

