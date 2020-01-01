e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / India News / 2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief K Sivan

2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief K Sivan

ISRO chief K Sivan also listed the space agency’s achievements in 2019 and what it plans to do this year.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 12:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
ISRO chief K Sivan addressing a press conference on Wednesday.
ISRO chief K Sivan addressing a press conference on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
         

Chandrayaan-3, the third edition of India’s moon mission, has been approved by the government, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said on Wednesday. “All the activities related to Chandrayaan-3 are going on smoothly,” Sivan said at a press conference on Bengaluru on the first day of 2020.

Giving details about the mission, he said that Chandrayaan-3 will be almost similar to its predecessor Chandrayaan-2.

“We had orbiter-lander-rover configuration in Chandrayaan-2. In Chandrayaan-3, we will have landing and rover with propulsion module,” said Sivan adding, “This is going to be an eventful year for ISRO.”

He also listed the space agency’s achievements in 2019 and what it plans to do this year.

“This year is going to be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan,” the ISRO chief said.

“We had good progress on Gaganyaan in 2019. The training for four astronauts has been planned in third week of January,” said Sivan. Gaganyaan is India’s first manned mission to the space. Scheduled to be launched in 2022, Gaganyaan aims to send three astronauts to space and bring them back safely.

“In 2019, our strategy was focused on expansion. We wanted to expand ISRO’s capacity for missions. So we have acquired land in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi for a second space port,” Sivan said.

tags
top news
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news