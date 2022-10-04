Home / India News / 2021 JEE (Mains) manipulation: CBI arrests Russian national from Delhi airport

2021 JEE (Mains) manipulation: CBI arrests Russian national from Delhi airport

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 09:37 AM IST

The CBI said the agency earlier questioned the accused suspected to be the main hacker, who tampered with the system used in the entrance exam

The CBI said a case in the matter was registered in September 2021. (HT PHOTO)
BySnehashish Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Monday arrested a Russian national upon arrival from Kazakhstan at the Delhi airport in connection with a case over the alleged manipulation of the 2021 Joint Entrance Examination (Mains).

In a statement, the CBI said the agency earlier questioned the accused suspected to be the main hacker, who tampered with the system used in the entrance exam. It cited an investigation and said other foreign nationals were also involved in compromising online exams. The Russian national was involved in tampering with the iLeon software, a platform where JEE (Mains) 2021 was conducted.

The CBI said a case was registered in September 2021 against a private company, its directors, and three employees as well as private persons over the irregularities committed in JEE (Mains) Exams. It added a private educational institution, its directors, their touts, associates, and staff were also involved.

The CBI added that the companies were manipulating the online exams to help candidates get admissions in exchange for money. “They solved question papers of suspected candidates through remote access from a selected exam centre in Haryana’s Sonepat. It was found that the accused collected the 10th and 12th mark sheets of candidates along with their login details and post-dated cheques. They charged approximately 10-12 lakh each upon confirmation of admission.”

