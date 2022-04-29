2023 assembly polls: BJP sets target of 50% vote share in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of a 50% vote share in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls to retain power with a comfortable majority. In the neighbouring Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, where the polls are also due the same year, the BJP is considering a change in the state’s leadership.

The matters were discussed at the meetings of BJP’s core groups in New Delhi on Thursday, people aware of the details said. At the meeting related to Madhya Pradesh, the issue of a rejig in the council of ministers was also discussed along with appointments to councils and boards.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP’s tally in the Madhya Pradesh assembly came down to 109 from the 165 as Congress formed the government. The party’s vote share dipped to 41% from over 43%. The party returned to power in 2020 after the resignations of 22 Congress lawmakers brought down chief minister Kamal Nath’s government.

There has been speculation about a change of some faces in the state government to overcome anti-incumbency.

“The state’s council of ministers is likely to see the inclusion of new faces and some vacancies in the various councils and boards of the government will also be filled. There is, however, no indication that a Gujarat-like situation will be repeated,” said one functionary, requesting anonymity.

In Gujarat, the entire Cabinet along with the chief minister was changed ahead of the elections scheduled later this year.

BJP chief JP Nadda, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state in-charge Murlidhar Rao, state unit president VD Sharma, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarghia were among those who attend the core group meeting related to Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has also begun an outreach campaign for tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. BJP’s central leadership is concerned about the poor show in the Chhattisgarh by-polls, where the party lost power in 2018.

“In Chhattisgarh, the BJP needs to redouble its efforts to return to power. For this, the party has identified an outreach programme for the Other Back Classes and the tribal communities. There is a possibility that the state will go to elections with a new face,” said a second functionary, requesting anonymity.

Former chief minister Raman Singh, state chief Vishnu Deo Sai, and state general secretary Pawan Sai attended the meeting related to Chhattisgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON