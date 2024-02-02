 20-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Assam’s Tinsukia: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 20-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Assam’s Tinsukia: Police

20-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Assam’s Tinsukia: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 02, 2024 06:39 PM IST

The incident took place when he attempted to chase away a herd of elephants who had entered the village area, people aware of the matter said

Silchar: A 20-year-old man was trampled by a wild elephant and succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday morning, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Pavitra Phukan, a native of the Haldibari area of Digboi.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The incident took place when he attempted to chase away a herd of elephants who had entered the village area, people aware of the matter said.

Police and forest officials reached the incident spot and took Phukan to a local government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police said they have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the matter further. The body will be handed over to the family members later.

Forest officials said that the area is near Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, and the tuskers often come out of the forest in search of food.

“Locals said that the youth took responsibility to chase out the elephants and in this process, lost his life,” said officials.

Pavitra’s father Rajen Phukan said they tried to rescue him, but he already received grievous injuries.

On Wednesday a 31-year-old woman in Chirang district was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants when she went to collect wood in a forest area.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On