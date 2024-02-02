20-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Assam’s Tinsukia: Police

Silchar: A 20-year-old man was trampled by a wild elephant and succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday morning, police said. (Representative Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Pavitra Phukan, a native of the Haldibari area of Digboi.

The incident took place when he attempted to chase away a herd of elephants who had entered the village area, people aware of the matter said.

Police and forest officials reached the incident spot and took Phukan to a local government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police said they have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the matter further. The body will be handed over to the family members later.

Forest officials said that the area is near Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, and the tuskers often come out of the forest in search of food.

“Locals said that the youth took responsibility to chase out the elephants and in this process, lost his life,” said officials.

Pavitra’s father Rajen Phukan said they tried to rescue him, but he already received grievous injuries.

On Wednesday a 31-year-old woman in Chirang district was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants when she went to collect wood in a forest area.