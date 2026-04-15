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21 injured in fresh clashes in Manipur's Bhishnupur, two vehicles set ablaze

Clashes broke out when police personnel in civil dresses were being carried in three private vehicles and locals intercepted them.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 02:51 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom
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Tensions erupted in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday after protesters intercepted three private four-wheelers carrying armed security personnel in civil dress, leading to clashes that left 21 injured civilians, police said, adding that five protesters have been arrested.

Photo for representation(ANI Video Grab)

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“At around 1.30 PM, while en route near Thinungei, Bishnupur District, movement of the security team was obstructed by local persons following the spread of mischievous and unverified rumours regarding the identity and purpose of the personnel. A mob gathered and stopped the vehicles of the security forces. Situation escalated when some members turned violent, damaging and setting fire to two vehicles with the security personnel”, said police in a statement.

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The district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, from 5 pm until further orders, restricting the movement of people.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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