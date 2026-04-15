21 injured in fresh clashes in Manipur's Bhishnupur, two vehicles set ablaze

Tensions erupted in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday after protesters intercepted three private four-wheelers carrying armed security personnel in civil dress, leading to clashes that left 21 injured civilians, police said, adding that five protesters have been arrested.

Photo for representation(ANI Video Grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: From RJD loyalist to first BJP Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary's big strides

“At around 1.30 PM, while en route near Thinungei, Bishnupur District, movement of the security team was obstructed by local persons following the spread of mischievous and unverified rumours regarding the identity and purpose of the personnel. A mob gathered and stopped the vehicles of the security forces. Situation escalated when some members turned violent, damaging and setting fire to two vehicles with the security personnel”, said police in a statement.

Also read: India will remain fastest-growing major economy in 2026 and 2027, predicts IMF

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, two vehicles among the three were set ablaze by the irate mob as some locals alleged that they were carrying Kuki armed militants in civil attire. Several teams from the Manipur police rushed to the area to control the agitating mob, leading to a clash with protestors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, two vehicles among the three were set ablaze by the irate mob as some locals alleged that they were carrying Kuki armed militants in civil attire. Several teams from the Manipur police rushed to the area to control the agitating mob, leading to a clash with protestors. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} At least 21 protesters sustained minor injuries in the clash, and five protesters were arrested, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 21 protesters sustained minor injuries in the clash, and five protesters were arrested, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, from 5 pm until further orders, restricting the movement of people.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON