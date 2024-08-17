22 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur

Kanpur: As many as 22 coaches of the Sabarmati Express (19168) derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh around 2.30am on Saturday after the engine hit a boulder, officials aware of the incident said. People gather after coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (PTI)

According to railway officials, the coaches derailed 30 minutes after the train left the Kanpur Central Railway station near Bhimsen on the Jhansi route.

The train’s loco-pilot said the engine hit an object between Govindpuri and Bhimsen. Giving information, North Central Railway (NCR) officials said that no one was injured in the mishap.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the details on the incident in a post on X, “The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Amdavad.”

The passengers reported hearing a loud noise before the train started shaking and eventually came to a halt. The track was damaged for up to 50 meters, and even the clip that holds the track in place had come off.

North Central Railway chief public relations officer Shashi Kant Tripathi said the passengers were brought to Kanpur central station through special buses and a Memu train, adding that all have left for Ahmedabad in a special train arranged by the railway ministry in the morning.

Tripathi said that due to the hit, the cattle guard (front of the engine) was badly damaged, adding that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

He said that while the Delhi-Kanpur route remains unaffected after the derailment, the trains were being diverted on the Jhansi-Kanpur track route on the Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior line.

Officials said that three trains were cancelled, and eight trains were diverted on the alternative route. The train movement on the Jhansi-Kanpur route was affected, and efforts were underway to clear the track.