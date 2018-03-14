23 Indians arrested for working in Sri Lanka on tourist visas

Twenty-three Indian nationals were on Wednesday arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly working in the country while on tourist visas.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said nine of the arrested suspects had been engaged in astrology while nine others were into the sale of textiles, the NewsRadio reported.

Five other suspects had been engaged in carpentry.

A senior official said the immigration department will take steps to seize the 23 Indians’ passports and carry out further investigations.