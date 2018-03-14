 23 Indians arrested for working in Sri Lanka on tourist visas | india news | Hindustan Times
23 Indians arrested for working in Sri Lanka on tourist visas

The arrested suspected had working in Sri Lanka while on tourist visas.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2018 17:11 IST
Tourists walk along a street in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
Tourists walk along a street in Kandy, Sri Lanka.(Reuters File Photo)

Twenty-three Indian nationals were on Wednesday arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly working in the country while on tourist visas.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said nine of the arrested suspects had been engaged in astrology while nine others were into the sale of textiles, the NewsRadio reported.

Five other suspects had been engaged in carpentry.

A senior official said the immigration department will take steps to seize the 23 Indians’ passports and carry out further investigations.

