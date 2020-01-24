23-yr-old Indian woman stabbed in Canada; ‘deeply shocked’, says S Jaishankar

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:01 IST

A 23-year-old Indian student was stabbed near her university in Canada on Thursday, and is in a critical condition in the hospital, according to local media reports.

The incident was highlighted by a Twitter user Ronald, who reached out to foreign minister S Jaishankar, and asking him for help. He identified the woman as her niece Rachel Albert.

“@DrSJaishankar Good morning, my nice Rachel (Tamilian) who have gone to Canada for studies was stabbed and hospitalised ... Please do help her. Here is the news on the incident by local channel. Her parents are here at TN Coonoor. 9626262736(Albert),” Ronald said in his tweet posted early on Friday morning IST.

The foreign minister responded, expressing shock and saying he has asked officials to help with her family’s visa and also gave a mobile number for contacting the officials.

“Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884,” Jaishankar said in his tweet.

According to reports in the Canadian media, the woman was walking along a pathway near her university late on Wednesday night when a man attacked her, knocked her to the ground and dragged her a short distance.

The woman sustained wounds to her neck and underwent surgery, the media reports said, quoting police officials.

According to the update posted by the Toronto Police Operations, the attacked has been identified as Asian, with a height of 5’11’’ and a slim built. The police said the man was wearing black jacket, pants and a hoodie and carrying a backpack.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Assiniboine Rd & Evelyn Wiggins Dr

- officers still searching the area for the suspect

- officers are canvassing for witnesses

- any video, security footage, dash cam pls contact police

- any info pls call 4168082222/8083100#GO152999

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2020

The police further said that they are still searching for the suspect and have appealed to the people to conatct police if they have any video of the incident.