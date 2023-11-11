24 lakh diyas to illuminate Ayodhya on Diwali eve, set to break world record

Ayodhya is all set to celebrate a grand ‘Deepotsav’ on the eve of Diwali as 24 lakh traditional earthen lamps, or diyas, at 51 ghats of Saryu river will illuminate the temple city at the same time, setting a world record. As part of the celebration, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path is also being decorated with different types of flowers for Deepotsav. An aerial view of the banks of the Saryu river during the preparations of Deepotsav celebrations, ahead of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya.(X/ UP Tourism)

Over 25,000 volunteers from Avadh University and the Ayodhya district administration have been called to light the diyas at the same time in a bid to set the world record. A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will also be present at the event which would count the lamps using drones.

The festivities would commence at 3pm and would be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Almost the entire UP cabinet ministers along with the High Commissioners and Ambassadors of over 50 countries will also participate in the program.

Yogi Adityanath along with Governor Anandiben Patel will coronate the person performing the role of Lord Ram who would arrive at Ayodhya by chopper. The chief minister will then perform Aarti following which he will inaugurate the festival of lights at Ram Ki Paidi, the series of ghats on the Saryu river bank. The guests will also witness the Ramlila from four countries.

Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak told ANI that all hospitals are kept on alert to tackle any case of emergency.

"A new record will be created at Deepotsav today. The envoys of more than 50 countries will attend this event today…All hospitals are on alert mode in case any incident takes place due to the bursting of firecrackers," he said.

As part of the grand celebration, people across the country, including tribals from Jharkhand's Pakur district, will participate and witness the grand Deepotsav.

Around 48 tribals from Pakur arrived barefooted to Lord Ram's birthplace to attend the festival. These people, who reside in the mountainous region have been sent by The Jharkhand Pradesh Shri Ram Janaki Charitable Service Trust.

Uttar Pradesh tourism minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the 'Shobha yatra', a tableau procession from Ayodhya's Saket Degree College depicting the craftsmanship of artisans throughout the state.

Seven tableaux from the UP Tourism Department, one Ram Rath, and 11 tableaux from the Information Department depicting various stories from the Ramayan are part of the grand procession.

Additionally, various dancers including Dhobiya dance from Azamgarh, Kullu Nati from Himachal Pradesh, Gatka and Bhangra dance from Punjab, Garba from Gujarat, Dhol Tasha from Nagpur will perform in the procession.

(With inputs from agencies)