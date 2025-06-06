Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

24 Rajasthan Roadways employees suspended over ghost attendance scam

PTI |
Jun 06, 2025 03:18 AM IST

The suspended personnel include the chief manager of the depot, four managers, five drivers and 11 conductors, said RSRTC Chairman.

Twenty four employees including the chief manager of Jhunjhunu depot of Rajasthan Roadways have been suspended, officials said on Thursday.

RSRTC Chairman Shubhra Singh in a statement said that 24 employees working in the depot have been suspended after being found guilty in a preliminary investigation.(RSRTC.com)
RSRTC Chairman Shubhra Singh in a statement said that 24 employees working in the depot have been suspended after being found guilty in a preliminary investigation.(RSRTC.com)

Officials said that the action has been taken after investigating the complaints of 16 personnel of the depot being absent for a long time and taking salary without working.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Chairman Shubhra Singh in a statement said that 24 employees working in the depot have been suspended after being found guilty in a preliminary investigation.

The suspended personnel include the chief manager of the depot, four managers, five drivers and 11 conductors, he said.

According to a statement, it has also been decided to issue charge sheets to all the managers working in Jhunjhunu depot since 2020 and to seven retired personnel.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 24 Rajasthan Roadways employees suspended over ghost attendance scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On