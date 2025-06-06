24 Rajasthan Roadways employees suspended over ghost attendance scam

Twenty four employees including the chief manager of Jhunjhunu depot of Rajasthan Roadways have been suspended, officials said on Thursday. RSRTC Chairman Shubhra Singh in a statement said that 24 employees working in the depot have been suspended after being found guilty in a preliminary investigation.(RSRTC.com)

Officials said that the action has been taken after investigating the complaints of 16 personnel of the depot being absent for a long time and taking salary without working.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Chairman Shubhra Singh in a statement said that 24 employees working in the depot have been suspended after being found guilty in a preliminary investigation.

The suspended personnel include the chief manager of the depot, four managers, five drivers and 11 conductors, he said.

According to a statement, it has also been decided to issue charge sheets to all the managers working in Jhunjhunu depot since 2020 and to seven retired personnel.