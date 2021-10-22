Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
24-year-old man killed, 2 injured as Bihar police open fire on protesting villagers
india news

24-year-old man killed, 2 injured as Bihar police open fire on protesting villagers

Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar confirmed the incident and said that one person was dead while two others sustained injuries in the firing
A 24-year-old man was killed after police allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers protesting against a mukhiya candidate for the October 24 panchayat elections at Moriyama village of rural Patna on Friday. (Representational image)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 11:59 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar

Patna: A 24-year-old man was killed and at least two others were injured after police allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers protesting against a mukhiya candidate for the October 24 panchayat elections at Moriyama village of rural Patna on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar confirmed the incident and said that one person was dead while two others sustained injuries in the firing.

“I immediately cannot say how the youth sustained bullet injuries,” he said.

The villagers alleged that police raided several houses on the pretext of storage of liquor.

Sanjay Singh, inspector general, Patna range, said several teams of police were rushed to the spot to contain the situation.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Choudhary.

