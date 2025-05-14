Menu Explore
24-year-old security guard arrested in Panipat for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan

ByHT Correspondent
May 14, 2025 06:31 PM IST

A security guard in Panipat was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a handler in Pakistan.

The Panipat police on Wednesday arrested a man working as a security guard for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler. Identified as Nauman Ilahi, a 24-year-old from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, the man was working as a security guard at a local industrial unit, police said.

Police said that the UP native had links to Pakistan (iStockphoto)

Talking to Hindustan Times, Karnal Superintendent of police, Ganga Ram Punia. said that the man was arrested and interrogated based on reliable inputs. During interrogation, it was revealed that he has links with individuals in Pakistan, with whom he was sharing sensitive and important information.

"Based on the interrogation and evidence collected, an FIR was lodged at the Industrial area police station in Panipat and he was arrested," the officer said.

Ilahi's mobile phone has been seized and being investigated for more information about the case.

"We have questioned other individuals as well and some evidence are yet to be collected from various agencies. However, the allegations against him appeared to be true prima facie, following which the case was lodged," he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
24-year-old security guard arrested in Panipat for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan
Follow Us On