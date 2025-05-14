24-year-old security guard arrested in Panipat for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan

The Panipat police on Wednesday arrested a man working as a security guard for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler. Identified as Nauman Ilahi, a 24-year-old from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, the man was working as a security guard at a local industrial unit, police said. Police said that the UP native had links to Pakistan (iStockphoto)

Talking to Hindustan Times, Karnal Superintendent of police, Ganga Ram Punia. said that the man was arrested and interrogated based on reliable inputs. During interrogation, it was revealed that he has links with individuals in Pakistan, with whom he was sharing sensitive and important information.

"Based on the interrogation and evidence collected, an FIR was lodged at the Industrial area police station in Panipat and he was arrested," the officer said.

Ilahi's mobile phone has been seized and being investigated for more information about the case.

"We have questioned other individuals as well and some evidence are yet to be collected from various agencies. However, the allegations against him appeared to be true prima facie, following which the case was lodged," he added.