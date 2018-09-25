25 dead as heavy rains cause floods, landslides in north India, Punjab on high alert

Twenty-five people have died in flashfloods, landslides, roof-collapse and other incidents triggered by incessant rain in the region. Eight deaths have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, seven from J&K, six from Punjab, and four from Haryana.

A high alert has been sounded in the worst-hit Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy landslides hit vehicular movement on the Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Mandi town and on the Pathankot-Chamba highway.

Three people were washed away near Manali late on Sunday night when their vehicle fell into the swollen Beas river. Elsewhere, two people were washed away in the Parbati river in the Manikaran valley, while a girl died near Bajaura. Both incidents occurred in Kullu, one of the worst-affected districts by flashfloods.

A man was drowned in a swollen rivulet near Palampur town in Kangra district, while another was killed when a building was washed away in a rivulet in Una district.

Several houses in Kullu town were swept away in flashfloods as the Beas is flowing above the danger mark.

Locals inspect a damaged car washed ashore due to incessant rains, at Palampur approximately 45km from Dharamshala, on September 24, 2018. (PTI)

Reports said five faculty members of the IIT-Mandi went missing in the Chandratal (4,300 metre high) in Lahaul-Spiti. They had gone there for trekking.

On government’s request, the Indian Air Force has stationed a chopper in Kullu town to deal with any emergency.

The higher reaches of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfall. Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district saw over two feet of snow.

The government has announced closure of all educational institutions in Chamba, Kullu, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur districts till September 25.

In the wake of heavy rains, a ‘red alert’ was also issued in Punjab where educational institutes have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday.

The Punjab government has asked district authorities to maintain vigil to avert any untoward situation due to heavy rains, an official said.

Punjab has been witnessing widespread rain for the last two days and the downpour continued Monday, prompting state authorities to review preparations to tackle flood-like situations.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains at Golf Course extension road near Emaar building Sector 66, in Gurugram, India, on Monday. (Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo)

In Punjab, a total of six people died in rain-related incidents — three in Kapurthala, two in Amritsar and an 8-month-old girl in Jalandhar. A brother-sister duo was among three people who died in separate roof-collapse incidents in Kapurthala. Another roof collapse occurred in Buta village, in which a labourer died.

A 43-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into a drain in Amritsar’s Khiala village on Sunday night.

In Jalandhar, an 8-month-old girl died after she fell off the bench on which she was put to sleep and drowned as the area was flooded. The infant was the daughter of a couple from Rajasthan. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to the family.

Seven people died in Jammu and Kashmir — five in Doda district and two in Kathua, due to roof collapse and landslide. Four of the five people killed in Doda roof-collapse incident belonged to a family. A woman was killed in Kathua after she was hit by a landslide. A teenager was swept away in a swollen rivulet in Kathua and his body was recovered on Monday morning.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 08:35 IST